PSU alum develops app to connect college students with their peers

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new app designed by a Penn State alumnus is making the process of connecting with college students that much easier.

The Ramen app was developed by Mohamed Yousef as a place to form group chats, post questions, and share recommendations for local businesses.

“Ramen is a social media app made exclusively for college students,” the website states. “Each university has its own community where students can create groups, join class chats and post to everyone in their college with a button tap.”

All users must verify their account with their school email and then they can access groups based on their graduation year, major, or class schedule.

Yousef said he hopes to expand to other campuses after testing the app in Happy Valley. It is available on the Apple App Store and on Google Play.