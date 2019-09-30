PSU Altoona student pulls false fire alarm, charged by police

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Logan Township Fire Department responded to Nittany Pointe for a fire alarm in the 400 building.

The incident occurred just after 1:30 a.m. and the Fire Department determined it was a false alarm.

Later that morning, Blair 911 contacted Logan Township Police to report a 20-year-old man was admitting to pulling the fire alarm.

Police spoke with Dylan Ablak who said he was coming home from a friends house and was on the phone when he decided to pull the fire alarm and runoff. Ablak said he had no reason for pulling the alarm, admitting to police that it was “stupid.”

Police have charged Ablak with a misdemeanor false alarm charge.