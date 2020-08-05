PSEA President: Public schools need clear direction as they prepare to reopen

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — PSEA President Rich Askey testified before the Pennsylvania House Education Committee, urging state policymakers to provide clear and consistent direction to education leaders as they prepare to reopen school buildings.

“PSEA members are eager to see their students and their colleagues in person,” Askey said. “Their enthusiasm, however, is severely hampered by their valid and serious concerns about the safety and well-being of everyone in school if returning to in-person instruction is done without crucial safeguards in place.”

Askey urged lawmakers to consider the following measures:

Students and staff who are able to do so must be required to wear face coverings in all school settings. The best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is by requiring everyone to wear a mask.

Personal protective equipment (PPE) must be provided to essential staff. School staff are about to become front-line workers, and they should be provided the equipment necessary to protect themselves.

Robust, regular cleaning of buildings and facilities must be a part of the school day routine. Planning for how to do this efficiently, on a daily, if not more frequent, basis, is essential for the safe reopening of schools for in-person instruction.

Clear and detailed quarantine protocols are needed for students and staff. Some of the health and safety plans approved by school entities do not adequately address how positive cases among staff or students will be addressed.

Notification and contact tracing must occur if a student or employee tests positive.

Schools should not be used as election polling places. It is not wise to have schools physically open as polling stations, potentially allowing thousands of people into school buildings to vote during a pandemic.

Askey is also advocating for a waiver from PSSA and Keystone Exam testing in 2021, along with exams for career and technical education students. The exams were waived earlier this year for the 2019-20 school year under Act 13.

Askey said that the last thing students and educators should be worried about next year is standardized testing and the impacts of those scores when the traditional educational model has been upended.

Some other things Askey emphasized include:

Ensuring employees can safely quarantine if they test positive for COVID-19, are exposed to the virus, or are caring for a loved one with it

Protecting the jobs of support professionals who serve lunches, drive buses, and work with students as classroom aides

Prohibiting furloughs of professional employees due to moving to online learning

Providing an extension for continuing education requirements to paraprofessionals

Need for districts to obtain emergency permits for some teachers given the unavailability of certain certification assessments during the pandemic

Need for flexibility with student teacher requirements

Adequate funding for PPE and sanitization for community colleges providing in-person instruction

Paid leave for employees who are forced to quarantine

Furlough protection for staff

“The realities of this pandemic and its impact on all aspects of our lives have tested each of us to our core,” Askey said. “These extreme circumstances have reminded each of us just how indispensable our public schools are for providing essential connections and supports within every community across the commonwealth.”