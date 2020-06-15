Protesters cover streets with a powerful message

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Protesters took to the streets of State College around noon on Sunday and it wasn’t to march.

Demonstrators drew colorful, yet powerful chalk messages on the grounds at the intersection of Allen Street and West College Avenue. The students and community members who created them want people to know that their work may be beautiful but their message will not be ignored.

17-year-old Kyra Giens was one of the organizers. She says “a lot of people are saying George Floyd was the beginning, the breaking point, the call to action. But that is not the case. As a person of color I’ve been fighting this my whole life and I expect to be fighting it my whole life. I refuse to live in a town that will thrive on silence as long as I am here…We are not done, I’m not done, you’ll hear from me again whether its next weekend or next month or next year. We are far from done.”

Folks filtered in and out of the area in downtown State College writing, what Giens calls “rallying cries” on the streets — calling for justice for black lives taken at the hands of law enforcement.

They’re also calling for all black lives and black trans lives to be treated with respect.