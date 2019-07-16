Protecting Victims Rights

(WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf signed a number of bills today that he says will protect victims rights.



One of the measures will establish procedures to protect victims and witnesses with intellectual disabilities, like allowing testimony to take place outside of a courtroom.

“We’ll make it easier for prosecutors to pursue justice, by eliminating some of the deterrents that are keeping victims from speaking out,” said Governor Tom Wolf.

He also signed Senate Bill 399 which establishes timelines for submitting, testing, and storing rape kits.