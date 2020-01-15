Prosecutors: Professor spent federal grants at strip clubs

FILE – This file photo shows a sign at Drexel University in Philadelphia on Wednesday, May 5, 2019. A former university professor in Philadelphia spent federal grant money on strip clubs and other personal expenses, prosecutors said Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. Chika Nwankpa misappropriated grant money from the Navy, the Department of Energy and the National Science Foundation over a period of 10 years, the U.S. attorney’s office said. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A former university professor in Philadelphia who allegedly spent federal grant money on strip clubs and other personal expenses has been charged with theft Philadelphia prosecutors announced the charges against Chika Nwankpa on Tuesday.

The former head of Drexel University’s electrical engineering department, Nwankpa allegedly misappropriated grant money from the Navy, the Department of Energy and the National Science Foundation over a period of 10 years.

Prosecutors say Nwankpa spent $96,000 in federal grant funds at adult entertainment venues and sports bars between 2010 and 2017.

A telephone number for him could not be located Wednesday.