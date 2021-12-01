Proposed Re-entry and Rehabilitation Center to help reintegrate inmates back into Bedford County community

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Helping reintegrate inmates back into the community, that’s the goal for a new Re-entry and Rehabilitation Center in Bedford County.

According to District Attorney Lesley Childers-Potts, the facility would provide services like drug and alcohol treatment, parenting classes, as well as job training and placement to people in the criminal justice system.

“If we can do something that helps our defendants become successful and helps our community be a safer place that’s a win-win for everyone,” said Childers-Potts.





She adds, that not only would the services be offered to people who have been sentenced or released from Bedford’s Correctional Facility, but to those on bail and probation as well.

“When someone is on probation or parole, there are a lot of requirements that they have to meet while on supervision so the idea is to give them all those things and provide them with additional services as well so it’s not just about being successful on supervision, it’s about becoming a successful adult, becoming a thriving member of Bedford County,” said Childers-Potts.

The idea to create such a program was sparked 3 years ago when the county was faced with overcrowding at the jail.

“Do we need to build onto our jail? Do we need to incarcerate fewer people? What’s the solution” recalled Childers-Potts.

The prison board came to an agreement that a re-entry and rehabilitation center was their best answer.

“The goal is we have fewer people committing crimes so the crime rate in Bedford County would drop ideally, that’s something we’ll be able to track, and it is something that will be able to help everyone,” said Childers-Potts.

A feasibility study was conducted to see just how practical the facility would be. The results found 4 specific needs, ranked by priority, to be addressed relating to the jail and center.

First on the list is central booking.

“So it will save time for both the magistrates who are on call as well as our police officers so that they can get back out there and do the job that we want them to do,” explained Childers-Potts.

The second priority is upgrading the current medical facility.

“We need more space, we need additional treatment rooms. Anytime a defendant has to be transported from our jail facility to a hospital facility there’s always risk of injury to our corrections officers and police officers. So if we can provide more services in the jail setting that can eliminate some of those transports, that again helps our community be a safer place and helps keep our corrections officers and police officers safe,” said Childers-Potts.

Number three on the list is adding a perimeter fence.

“We would be able to house inmates from other locations and other criminal justice regions that we aren’t able to house right now so we’re hoping that that will create an income stream for the county that we don’t currently have,” said Childers-Potts.

The fourth priority is the rehabilitation center, with the study finding the most logical place for it on the jail campus.

According to the DA, they’ve already spoken with stakeholders as well as service providers who are all behind the project.

“The fact that all of our service providers that we’ve talked to are on board with the idea and willing to participate in this, is fantastic. If we get things up and running, just that alone will save the county a tremendous amount of money,” said Childers-Potts.

She adds that her office has also had conversations with several local organizations about transportation issues for some defendants; not all have a drivers license and most do not live within walking distance of the courthouse or jail facility.

“We are aware that this is a hurdle for some people in complying with supervision requirements, so we are working on ways to address and resolve those issues as well,” said Childers-Potts.

As for where the center stands, Childers-Potts says while she wishes all 4 projects could be completed at once, it all comes down to funding.

“We’re currently looking for grant funding to secure the finances needed,” said Childers-Potts.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.