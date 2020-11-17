Proposed bill calls for nursing home reform as COVID-19 deaths climb

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — More than 94,000 residents and workers in long term care facilities have died from COVID-19, accounting for 40% of the total United States coronavirus deaths. Adding to high-risk health concerns, over 500 of these facilities across the nation have consistently failed to meet federal safety requirements.

Today, Senators Bob Casey and Pat Toomey introduced the Nursing Home Modernization Act of 2020. If approved, Senator Toomey says the legislation will provide greater oversight and resources to under-performing nursing homes.

The bill would also increase transparency around nursing homes with a history of serious quality issues and ensure they receive more frequent inspections.

Zach Shamberg, president and CEO of the Pennsylvania Health Care Association, says this bill would support facilities who are in the Special Focus Facility program… a program which provides additional oversight for under-performing facilities.

“It’s one thing to put a nursing facility, or a personal care home, or an assisted living home on a list and leave it at that. It’s quite another to put them on that list and then get them the support that they need so that they can be successful… so that they can provide quality care… and it’s our hope that this bill will do that.”

Currently, Shamberg says out of the current 700 nursing homes in Pennsylvania, 20 are on the Special Focus Facility candidate list, and four are fully on the list.

The Nursing Home Reform Modernization Act of 2020 will be passed on to Senate for a vote.