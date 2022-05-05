ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — In March, Jeff Weidow and Jack Jones from Project Pedal were preparing for the bike ride of their lives, but that journey was like nothing they could have ever expected.

“Being on the road and never thinking about, “what happens if this happens,” and it did happen,” Weidow said.

The journey took the entire month of April. Starting in California, the duo biked almost 100 miles each day.

“People just coming up to us, handing donations, getting us food, getting us drinks and just wanting to hear the story,” Jones said.

The journey did not come without it’s challenges.

“Jack got a stomach bug first and ended up making a quick ER visit. And I ended up with the same thing about a week and a half later,” Weidow said. “There were some times where we thought this might be the end of the trip.”

Jeff Weidow and Jack Jones from Project Pedal

On April 30, the duo arrived in Florida with new lessons in tow.

“You really don’t need a lot to survive. Just some shelter and some food and the companionship I had with Jeff,” Jones said.

Through personal funds raised and additional donations from St. Mary’s Auto Group, Project Pedal is on track to exceed their $10,000 fundraising goal for Penn State Thon.

“You’re never too old, you’re never too young,” Weidow said. “This is some type of journey you can make and I would recommend the experience to anyone. It is possible.”

Project Pedal will continue to accept donations through May here.