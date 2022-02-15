Professional makeup artist shares tips to elevate a date night look

BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — If you want to take you date night look to the next level, follow some tips from professional makeup artist, Joette Bankes.

If you don’t know where to start, Joette recommends starting with a great skincare routine. “great skin is the foundation for beautiful makeup,” says Bankes. Joette recommends finding a regimen that is tailored to your specific needs, and says that can include things like a cleanser, toner, and moisturizer.

Joette will be offering facials at her salon in Bedford. “We are going to use PCA skincare coming this spring,” says Bankes.

The other tip that Joette recommends is — don’t be afraid to try something fun and unique! Joette showcased some sparkles on her model’s eyes with some cream shadow. She also used a pink lip to show that you can use colors that are out of your normal makeup routine. “It’s Valentine’s Day, it’s meant to be fun,” says Bankes.

And the big star of the show in Joette’s opinion is lashes! “I offer lash extensions at my salon, but for this look, I used individual lashes on the model to show people how easy it is for them to do this at home,” says Bankes. Joette says the lashes tie the entire look together.

Joette provides on-site make up artistry services but specializes in bridal and editorial makeup. She primarily serves Eastern, Central, and Western Pennsylvania.

Beauty By Joette is located at 100 East Pitt St. Suite #203 in Bedoford. You can contact Joette by calling (814) 207-9782 or by visiting her website.