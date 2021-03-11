PRLA calls on Governor to reopen weddings and private events to 50% capacity

(WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Restaurant and Lodging Association (PRLA) is urging Governor Tom Wolf to immediately reopen the private event industry at fifty percent capacity.

Now, those in the wedding industry are seeking answers on when and how they might be able to get back to some sort of normal.

Weddings are no easy task to plan, and without the confidence that it will even happen, the unpredictability has left countless businesses teetering on the brink for the last year. Ben Fileccia, the director of operations and strategy for the PRLA says there needs to be some clarity.

“Now you’re talking about millions of people that are dependent on this industry to thrive, and to personally survive,” Fileccia said.

It can take anywhere from 6-18 months to plan a wedding, so he adds a plan needs to be put into place, or else he fears the worst.

“If we don’t get any concrete information soon, we’re gonna be out a whole other year,” Fileccia said.