Private border wall boosts business for South Texas riverboat tours

Private-wall builder says he has 'commitments' from 50-100 landowners to build throughout South Texas

MISSION, Texas (Border Report) — The Riverside Club is a popular hangout for retirees and Winter Texans who want to enjoy a taste of Americana while gazing at another country from the banks of the Rio Grande in South Texas.

The laid back, honky tonk-style bar has for years appealed to seniors in cowboy hats, boots and shorts sipping drinks and hootin’ and hollerin’ as they cut a rug on the concrete dance floor.

But nowadays, a surprising number of them are packing the restaurant’s riverboat tours — many eager to see a newly built private border wall just upriver.

In years past, the restaurant operated one daily afternoon ride on its 55-foot-long, 44-passenger pontoon boat, the “Riverside Dreamer.” But that often got canceled if the weather was bad or there weren’t enough riders. But on Tuesday, at least four scheduled boat rides were completely booked — including two, two-hour rides — with patrons paying cash. (Up to $13 for the one-hour tour; and $24 for the two-hour tour with discounts for seniors and youth.)

In fact, all of the boat rides are sold out for the remainder of the week, said the owner of the restaurant, which serves up traditional diner fare like burgers and chicken-finger baskets.

The owners of the Riverside Club did not want to be interviewed but did acknowledge that their business has had a definite uptick since construction on the private border wall began in October.

Even though federal plans have their property behind the government-built border wall, the owners have been notably mum — unlike vocal opposition to the border wall coming from many of their neighbors. Outcry against a border wall at some nearby properties — like Historic La Lomita Chapel, and the National Butterfly Center — has even prompted Congress to exempt those properties from border-wall construction.

Nevertheless, the club’s owner told Border Report on Tuesday they don’t give media interviews, and they did not allow cameras in their restaurant.

Tommy Fisher, CEO of Fisher Sand & Gravel Company, who built the controversial 3-mile-long private border wall on private riverfront land nearby, said the owners have told him that their business is booming, in part because of curiosity about his private border wall.

“The gentleman who runs the Riverside Club told me his business has been super huge since we built the wall,” Fisher told Border Report on Tuesday. “The boat tours run constantly up and down the river now.”

Tommy Fisher, president and CEO of Fisher Sand and Gravel Company, on Jan. 4, 2020, is seen on the banks of the Rio Grande where his company was building a private border wall on private property south of Mission, Texas. (Border Report Photo/Sandra Sanchez).

Fisher said his 18-foot-tall galvanized steel border wall is built, but they are waiting for the concrete to dry on the adjacent road they laid next to the bollards. Fisher wants to sell the border wall to the Department of Homeland Security for $14 million, or $16.5 million with 10 years of upkeep included. So far, they have not made an offer.

That could change, however, because the Trump administration on Tuesday announced it was waiving federal procurement rules relating to border wall construction. How, and if, that pertains to purchase of a private border wall, however, is yet to be seen.

Read a story on Trump’s waiving of procurement rules for border wall construction.

If Fisher manages to sell this showcase private border wall to the government, he said he has 50 to 100 private landowners that have given him “firm commitments” for him to build private border walls on their property up and down the Rio Grande.

“We’ve signed option agreements with them so the moment the government signs on we’ll be ready to go,” Fisher said Tuesday, adding that this includes landowners in the Texas counties of Cameron, Hidalgo, Starr and Zapata. “We’re working our way all the way to Del Rio.”

A segment of 3-mile private border wall is seen on Jan. 15, 2020, south of Mission, Texas. (Border Report Photo/Sandra Sanchez).

“I just really feel comfortable in the product that we built and it’s the right thing to do. It can be built faster, it’s more economical and lasts longer and I believe it truly provides a high security value to the nation because it’s on the border,” Fisher said.

Read a Border Report tour of Fisher’s private-border wall site.

Fisher has twice taken Border Report on to his private border wall construction site and each time boats, kayaks, canoes and even rafts could be seen traversing the area.

With 176 patrons riding on Tuesday, it’s clear that the river tours are now a viable business.

One waiter said there is such demand to see the border wall that the boats are even full in cold and rainy weather.

Tuesday was 90 degrees and sunny and many patrons showed up before the scheduled boat tour only to find a SOLD OUT sign on the bar.

One boy stomped out mad as an elderly gentleman tried to explain to him that although they could see boats to ride, no tickets were available. He did not seem to understand the concept as he kicked a rock in the packed parking lot.

A retired couple from Nebraska said they hadn’t visited the area in 12 years and were shocked at the restaurant’s newfound popularity. They now winter in Arizona and said they drove to South Texas “on a whim and hoped to see the border wall.” They said they didn’t tell their children “so they wouldn’t get in trouble for making the drive.”

Another family from North Dakota tried to convince a waiter to help them get tickets because their children were only in town visiting for a week.

“I’m sorry,” the restaurant staffer responded. “But you can book now for a ride next week if you want.”

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.