Prison in serious disrepair

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — With courts back in session, more jail sentences are expected. But one commissioner is questioning whether or not the Clearfield County Prison can handle more prisoners. The prison has reached its capacity many times, having more than 200 people in the facility with no issues. But the building is in disrepair and that could make it harder to hold more people.

Safety glass, doors, cameras, and outside lighting. All important devices that prisons need to keep inmates inside. Clearfield County Commissioner, Dave Glass says these are things that are being broken at the Clearfield County Prison. Glass says “when I went last summer when I was still running, I was really shocked at what I saw. I had never been in jail before and the condition was quite an eye-opener. When I went this time, I saw quite a few things I hadn’t been shown the first time. So I don’t know how else to say it other than its shocking- the condition of the building.” He says other repairs are also needed for the roof, walls, and heating system.

At Tuesday’s board meeting Glass proposed an idea. He’d like an analyst to come in for an inspection. This would let the commissioners and the prison board know whether they need to repair or replace the building.

Glass added, “today I believe that the jail is secure in terms of I don’t think anybody’s going to break out of there but if you don’t deal with problems, they become bigger problems and if we don’t do anything today I can’t be sure it’ll be safe five years from now.” Glass says it’s his intention to keep raising the conversation in hopes that his colleagues will take on a serious discussion about what to do next.