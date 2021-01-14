Prison guard faces charges after allegedly assaulting inmate

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Benner State Prison sergeant has been charged with harassment and official oppression after reportedly assaulting and using racial slurs against a Black inmate.



Police say surveillance video shows 34-year old Dustin Holt entering the inmate’s room, kneeing and slapping him in the leg and head several times.

The criminal complaint states this was not the first time the inmate filed a grievance against Holt. According to our media partners at the Centre Daily Times, a drug and alcohol specialist told investigators Holt used a racist epithet in front of her and another inmate two weeks before the alleged assault.

The prison said Holt is no longer employed at the department. His preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 27.