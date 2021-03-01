Principal responds to video of student being attacked

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Video of a child being thrown to the ground has been circulating for days. It happened at Penn Cambria Middle School, where some parents have been questioning how the school handles allegations of bullying.

Principal Dane Harrold released a statement to WTAJ on Monday afternoon. He says that as the investigation continues, Penn Cambria is trying to protect the students’ privacy.

The video shows 13-year-old Deshea Smith being punched, thrown to the ground and called a racial slur.

Principal Harrold says “Families of the students involved were contacted immediately upon notification of the incident late Thursday afternoon, as were local police.”

In the statement, Harrold adds “Neither I nor the school district can share with a student who is bullied, the consequences given to the student bullied. And because of this, many people feel the school does not do anything about bullying. I can assure you, consequences for bullying are always fully given after the investigation is complete. These consequences may include being suspended and charges filed with the police.”

He says students and families that are uncomfortable reporting concerns can use the Safe2say tip hotline to report anonymously.