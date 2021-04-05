Primanti Bros. offering $300 signing bonus to new employees

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – Primanti Bros. is offering a new incentive to future employees, a $300 signing bonus.

According to the restaurant’s Operations Director Greg Dubois, it has become a tall order to hire in the restaurant industry. But with restrictions loosening, he says they’re in need of the extra hands.

“We’re going to give them $150 after 30 days of working for us and another $150 after 60 days. So it’s kind of a way to incentivize our company, our commitment to them…you know it’s a big investment on our part, but we think it’s worth it to try and get good people,” said Dubois.

Dubois says as of right now, the incentive is ongoing.

