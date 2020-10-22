Priest placed on leave after alleged inappropriate conduct with minors

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Benedictine priest has been placed on leave from public ministry after an accusation of recent inappropriate conduct involving minors, according to the Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown.

Reverend Ananias Buccicone, 58, was the pastor of Queen of Peace Parish in Patton.

An administrator will be named and mass and other regular activities at the parish will continue. The Diocese said the allegation was reported to authorities and law enforcement is currently investigating the situation.

Buccicone served in various roles outside of the Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown before being appointed to Queen of Peace in 2002. He is currently not permitted to function publicly as a priest.