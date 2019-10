PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — President Donald Trump came to Pittsburgh today to speak to an annual Marcellus shale conference.

The president said he supports streamlining E-P-A oil and gas regulations.

He reminded the audience that he overturned the clean power plan, put forward by former President Barack Obama, to fight climate change.

Protests began early this morning ahead of the president’s visit.

A group of demonstrators gathered in the heart of downtown.