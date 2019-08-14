President Trump visits PA Shell Cracker Plant

(CBS) — President Donald Trump visited a Shell Cracker Plant in Pennsylvania on Tuesday.

He was joined by Secretary of Energy Rick Perry and EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler.

Following a tour of the plant in Monaca in Beaver County Trump spoke to thousands of workers about the upcoming election including how he hopes to once again gain the support of The Rustbelt, as he did in the 2016 election.

Trump specifically highlighted Shell’s soon-to-be completed Pennsylvania Petrochemicals Complex, which will turn the area’s vast natural gas deposits into plastics.

Governor Tom Wolf says that the multi-billion dollar complex is the largest single investment in Pennsylvania since World War Two.