President Trump tweets photo as Rocky Balboa

WASHINGTON (WTAJ) — President Trump sure does love his Twitter, and this Wednesday morning, a tweet had a lot of different responses.

Trump tweeted out a picture of himself as the iconic fictional boxer Rocky Balboa. It was greeted with a mixture of love, hate and pure confusion as to what it meant.

Rocky Balboa was portrayed by Sylvester Stallone in 1976 and he carried on as the boxer to this day. Six Rocky movies, and two “Creed” movies where he still portrays Rocky.

However the picture is meant to be taken, the tweet has already seen over 50,000 retweets with many cheering him, and many poking fun.