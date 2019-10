PITTSBURGH (WTAJ) — President Donald Trump will be in Pittsburgh next week to discuss the region’s natural gas industry.

Trump will be the keynote speaker of the Marcellus Shale Coalition on Wednesday, October 23, 2019.

The Shale Insight 2019 will be held at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center from October 22 to October 24.

The President was recently in Western Pennsylvania in August to tour Shell’s Petrochemicals Complex in Monaca. The site is soon to be completed for its opening.