President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Robeson County Fairgrounds, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Lumberton, N.C. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

MARTINSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — President Donald Trump stops at the Altoona-Blair County Airport Monday afternoon on another “Make America Great Again” campaign stop.

Just hours after a trip to Allentown and Lancaster County, President Trump joins the folks of our central region to talk about issues such as COVID-19, Energy and fracking, and his opponent Joe Biden just 8 days out from the 2020 Presidential Elections.

