President Trump holds rally in Iowa before caucuses

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO-TV) — President Donald Trump is making his way to Des Moines Thursday night for a rally ahead of the Iowa Caucuses.
President Trump is hosting a Keep America Great rally at Drake University. This will be his first appearance in Iowa in the new year.
This event doesn’t start until 7:00 p.m. at the Knapp Center. The building holds 7,000 people and Drake is expecting to hit capacity for the event.
President Trump was in Michigan earlier in the day.
Watch WHO-TV coverage of the rally live online.