President Trump holds rally in Iowa before caucuses

President Donald Trump arrives at Selfridge Air National Guard Base for a visit to Dana Incorporated to speak about the new North American trade agreement, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in Harrison Charter Township, Mich. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO-TV) — President Donald Trump is making his way to Des Moines Thursday night for a rally ahead of the Iowa Caucuses.

President Trump is hosting a Keep America Great rally at Drake University. This will be his first appearance in Iowa in the new year.

This event doesn’t start until 7:00 p.m. at the Knapp Center. The building holds 7,000 people and Drake is expecting to hit capacity for the event.

President Trump was in Michigan earlier in the day.

Watch WHO-TV coverage of the rally live online.