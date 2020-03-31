President Trump approves PA disaster declaration

FILE – In this March 26, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Briefing Room, in Washington. Trump on Friday, March 27, invoked the Defense Production Act after claiming that General Motors wasn’t moving fast enough to make much-needed ventilators in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Yet experts on managing factory production say GM is already making an extraordinary effort for a company that normally isn’t in the business of building ventilators. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTAJ) – On Tuesday the White House released, President Trump’s declaration of a major disaster existing in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

By his order, Federal assistance will supplement Commonwealth and local recovery efforts in areas affected by COVID-19 since January 20, 2020 and continuing.

On March 29, Governor Wolf requested a major disaster declaration from the President through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

“The COVID-19 outbreak has taxed our commonwealth and our communities in ways that are almost incomprehensible,” said Governor Wolf. “I am calling on the President and the federal government to make available to us the assistance that will make a tangible difference in the lives of our friends and neighbors, and the dedicated public servants who are working in overdrive to support them.”

According to the White House release, Federal funding will be available to eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations for emergency protective measures, including assistance for all areas in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania impacted by COVID-19.

Full details of the release can be found by visiting whitehouse.gov