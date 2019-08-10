President Donald Trump to visit Pennsylvania

(WTAJ) — President Donald Trump is coming to Pennsylvania next week.

On Tuesday, the President will be visiting a multi-billion dollar Ethane Cracker Plant currently under construction in Monaca which is just west of Pittsburgh.

A White House official said the visit had been planned for this week but was rescheduled after the mass shootings in el Paso and Dayton, Ohio.

The plant will be used to convert natural gas liquids into plastic pellets to be used in manufacturing.

Shell has said it expects to have about 600 permanent workers at the Ohio River facility, once it’s fully built and up and running sometime in the early 2020s.