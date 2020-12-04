Preschoolers spread little acts of kindness

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Tis the season for giving, and that’s exactly what the students at Our Lady of Victory Preschool are doing.

In a time when even they are in need, they’ve decided to turn their focus from raising money to raising kindness.

According to preschool director Dawn Lorenz, the preschoolers have been sprinkling little acts all over town.

#RaisingKindness2020, that’s what the school hopes the community will join them using.

Their example she hopes, will be contagious and cause a ripple effect.