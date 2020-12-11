Preschoolers make Jared Boxes for children in hospital

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – The preschoolers at Our Lady School of Victory continue to spread kindness through their #RaisingKindness2020.

So far they have done over 160 acts of kindness, and one of them was making Jared Boxes.

The Jared Box Project started back in 2001, after a five year old boy at OLV was diagnosed with an incurable brain tumor.

According to the executive director of the project, Jared always carried a backpack full of toys when he went to his treatments.

One day he realized that none of the other children had any toys, so he asked his mom if he could share his. Uno was his favorite.

Sadly Jared passed away on Nov. 12 2000, but his heart of kindness and compassion lives on through his classmates.

Every year the students at OLV make Jared Boxes that are filled with toys, games, crayons, and coloring books.

These are then delivered to children in the hospital to grant them the “gift of play” in a scary time.

This year, the students even made boxes for the covid patients at Mt. Nittany Medical Center.

20 years later, Jared’s legacy continues on.

The project has spread across all 50 states, with over 900,000 boxes being delivered.