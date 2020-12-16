Preparing for substantial snowstorm throughout the region

Pennsylvania leaders sent updates almost all day on Tuesday about preparing for Wednesday’s winter storm. They say to charge your devices, try not to leave the house, and to be prepared for power outages although they aren’t expected in some areas.

PennDOT spokesperson, Erin Waters-Trasatt says if you need to travel, drive slowly. Roads may not look icy or dangerous, but they could be and they can quickly become covered with snow. She says “we have across the state more than 4,700 people staffed up and we have various shifts going on. This is a bit earlier in the season from what we’ve seen in recent years but we’ve been preparing since last winter stopped so we’re definitely prepared.”

According to the governor’s office, drivers should make sure they’re stocked with appropriate items like a shovel, extra food, a flashlight, charger, emergency kit, water, and a warm blanket.

As for the inside of the house, area cities are advising to keep your phones charged in the event of losing a landline or power. Emergency management representatives say in case of a power outage — to have flashlights — and radios full of batteries.

Emergency management sources advise stocking your house and car with some non-perishable foods.

When shoveling, some counties ask you to make sure fire hydrants are clear of snow.

Counties also urge residents to keep their pets inside and try their best to stay informed throughout the day. By calling 511 PA, you can access 24/7, warnings, forecasts, and delays. WTAJ will keep you updated throughout the storm during our newscast and on our website.