Preliminary hearing underway for Bedford activist shooting

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Terry Myers, 51, of Schellsburg arrived at court Wednesday, June 9 for a preliminary hearing based on his alleged role in a gunfire exchange last August that injured one person.

Myers was charged with aggravated assault, 19 counts of reckless endangerment of another person and 19 counts of simple assault.

Also charged in the incident was Orsino Von Thurman, 37, for aggravated assault and illegal possession of a firearm. As of Wednesday morning, Thurman had not been arraigned.

Two members of the activist group have testified against Myers, so far.

