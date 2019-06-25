Preliminary Details on Incident near SCI Pine Grove

(WTAJ) — At approximately 12:28 p.m. this afternoon, two members of the Pennsylvania State Police assigned to the Indiana Station of Troop A were transporting a 20-year-old male prisoner to the State Correctional Institution in Pine Grove, following a preliminary hearing.

At the time of the incident, the troopers unmarked vehicle was traveling along Fyock Road near the entrance to SCI Pine Grove.

As the vehicle was traveling along the road, an incident inside it. Both troopers and the prisoner sustained minor to moderate injuries. The scene was secured immediately and medical aid was applied to the two troopers as well as the prisoner.

Agencies assisting at the scene included the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections, Citizens Ambulance Services, Indiana County Sheriff’s Office, and Indiana County Emergency Management Agency.

The incident is under active investigation. Stick with WTAJ for the latest information.