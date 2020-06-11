New guidelines released for Businesses with Outdoor Activities

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) – Governor Wolf released guidelines for business with recreational outdoor activities. The Owner of Race-1 Motor Speedway in DuBois says they’re already practicing the social distancing guidelines.

Andrew Watt, owns Race-1 Motor Speedway in DuBois. Since they opened back up, they’ve made some changes for fans’ health and safety.

“We thought about simple things to keep people apart, more garbage cans, an extra restroom,” said Watt. “The bleachers, we split apart over there, you’ll see they’re not touching each other in sections.”

Wednesday, Governor Wolf announced businesses with outdoor recreational activities, like paintball, minitture golf, horseback riding or go kart racing, can reopen in yellow phase counties.

For green phase counties where these businesses are already opened, the Governor is asking businesses to use social distancing for customers and do things like sell tickets online.



Selling tickets online is one thing Watt says he doesn’t think is possible for his operation.

“That would be very hard for us to do, because we need a signature for an insurance release,” Watt, said. “So, even if they online they would still have to come to the window and sign an insurance release.”

Watt says since they reopened, racers have been so excited to get out and race, they’ve been following safety guidelines and are leaving their trailers here, already planning for future races.