JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau announced that Thursday, September 1st the Pour Tour will begin.

The Pour Tour is a year-long event in which contestants travel to 25 different wineries, distilleries, and breweries. At each stop, you receive a sticker. If you collect all 25 stickers you win a free t-shirt. This year there are sixteen wineries, four breweries, and five distilleries.

Each individual will receive a map of the locations. It also includes a section in which the stickers can be placed. For a digital map click here.

You can redeem your collected stickers at the PA Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau office located at 2801 Maplevale Rd, Brookville, PA 15825. You have until next October to redeem your free t-shirt.

The hope is to gain the attention of people traveling and intrigue visitors into attending the locations.

“people that plan their vacations around visiting wineries, distilleries, or craft breweries. wineries and craft breweries are red hot right now in the tourism industry,” Executive Director John Straitiff said.

One of the featured wineries on the list is Laurel Mountain Winery located in Falls Creek. Manager Vicki Tretick is excited to have three locations on the map.

“I’m excited to have our satellite locations included in this brochure. so we have Benezette Wines also in Benezette and we have Cook Forrest Wines in Macbeth Cabins. so in addition to the laurel mountain winery location, I’m excited that they can see all of our wines at these locations on here,” Tretick said.

At Laurel Mountain Winery and Vicki’s other two locations, guests can expect variety.

“A little bit for everybody, got about 30 varieties everywhere so it’s kinda hard to pick a top favorite they all sell very well.”

The Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau is a membership-based travel promotion organization serving five counties in Northwest Pennsylvania: Jefferson, Elk, Clarion, Forest, and Cameron.

The mission of the Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau is to design and implement marketing strategies/programs with the specific intent of increasing overnight travel-related expenditures and awareness of the region as the perfect outdoor adventure destination.