Pouches of Positivity: How one local woman is helping patients in need

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — As a school counselor at Juniata Elementary School in DuBois, Stephanie Errigo knows the importance of spreading kindness.

“If nobody gave back then where would we be,” Errigo said.

For her, life has always been about helping others. Whether it’s at school or at home.

“Pouches of Positivity is an initiative I started in June of last year for care packages for adults with cystic fibrosis,” Errigo explained.

Errigo spends her free time putting together these care packages. She fills them with things like adult coloring books, cards, snacks, games, and even gift cards. She then drives them to UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh, a hospital most local cystic fibrosis patients go to when they need care.

“You have to volunteer in order to spread the good to other people and if there isn’t good in the world then you should be the good,” Errigo told us.

Errigo’s fiance, James, has cystic fibrosis.

Through the Pouches of Positivity initiative, they’re working together to help others understand the genetic disease, which can make breathing difficult over time.

So far more than 100 care packages have been delivered.

“If you have tough situations and you’re able to stay positive and at least see some kind of the good then you have hope for the future,” Errigo said.

Errigo’s goal is to get Pouches of Positivity into hospitals all across the United States.

To learn more about Pouches of Positivity you can visit the Facebook page.