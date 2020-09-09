Pottstown man accused of sexually assaulting a minor

POTTSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police charges have been filed against a man in Pottstown after he reportedly sexually assaulted a minor.

Tyrei Rogers, 36, of Pottstown reportedly inappropriately touched a 15-year-old girl.

The victim told police that Rogers made her feel uncomfortable while looking at her on one occasion. The victim also said that Rogers made sexual comments to her and touched her multiple times.

Rogers faces felony charges of unlawful contact and corruption of minors.

