Potted Plants prevent stress

(CNN) — We each have our own ways to deal with stress, but a new study suggests something simple may help in the workplace.
A potted plant, researchers in Japan observed employees at an electric company and found employees with high scores on anxiety.
Measurement test decreased their scores after gazing at a small potted plant for a few minutes a day.
Twenty-seven percent of the employees in the study showed a significant decrease in their resting heart rate.
The lead author of the study says the results suggest that if employers actively encouraged workers to take three-minute “nature breaks.”
The mental health of their employees would improve.