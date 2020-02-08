Potted Plants prevent stress

(CNN) — We each have our own ways to deal with stress, but a new study suggests something simple may help in the workplace.

A potted plant, researchers in Japan observed employees at an electric company and found employees with high scores on anxiety.

Measurement test decreased their scores after gazing at a small potted plant for a few minutes a day.

Twenty-seven percent of the employees in the study showed a significant decrease in their resting heart rate.

The lead author of the study says the results suggest that if employers actively encouraged workers to take three-minute “nature breaks.”

The mental health of their employees would improve.