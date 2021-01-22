Post-COVID recovery center opens at Penn Highlands

DUBOIS, CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The coronavirus effects everyone differently. Symptoms can range from a patient who loses their taste and smell to a person who needs hospitalized and put on a ventilator.

For some people, the coronavirus doesn’t end when their treatment does and medical issues can continue.

“The shortness of breath, the fatigue, sense of anxiety, sense of depression, those are some of the common symptoms we are seeing weeks and months after original infection,” Dr. Sandeep Bansal, the Medical Director of The Lung Center & Intensive Care at Penn Highlands Healthcare, said.

Dr. Bansal has been learning more about this virus and the lasting effects for almost a year. Those who recover from COVID-19 can be left with long-term impairments.

“I have seen this many times,” Dr. Bansal explained. “I have seen this in my patients. I have seen this with some of my colleagues who have unfortunately had the infection.”

There is hope for those experiencing these lingering health issues as Penn Highlands now has a post-COVID recovery center.

“We have this program set up where there is a qualified provider that is going to do the video calls at the clinic every day, assess their impairment and then direct those patients to different departments depending on what their problems are,” Dr. Bansal said. “So rather than just focusing on one particular system, we are looking at the patient as a whole and providing them holistic care.”

Dr. Bansal said the center gets about 30 new referrals a week.

You can call the The Lung Center Navigation team at 814-503-4732 to schedule an initial consultation.