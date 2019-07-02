Possible sarin gas found at Facebook mailing facility

(WTAJ/CBS) — Scary moments Monday for workers at a Facebook mailing facility in California as multiple crews are investigating the presence of sarin gas.

Officials say an item sent through one the Menlo Park facility’s mail scanning machines tested positive for the nerve agent.

We’re told no employees were directly exposed to it.

The incident is contained to just one building at the site.

Sarin is a highly toxic chemical that disrupts the functioning of the nervous system.

Officials say they are conducting other tests to determine if it was a false positive.