Thursday night was the first night of the Port Matilda Fire Fall Festival.

Typically the fire company hosts a gun drawing raffle fundraiser, but was cancelled this year, due to COVID-19, there was a dunking booth, food and non-gas powered toy car parade.

The fire company had to adjust, to accommodate the safety needs in the pandemic.

“We have signs up recommending the masks, social distancing, we have about 5 or 6 hand sanitizing stations dropped around,” Mike Moyer, President for the Port Matilda Fire Company, said. “We cut back on some of the valued games and stuff that we’d normally have, to give that little extra open space.”

The festival runs from 6 to 11P.M. On Friday and 11A.M to midnight on Saturday.