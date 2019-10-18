Pornographic video possibly filmed in Penn State classroom

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Over the past few days, Reddit users have noticed something they think is very familiar about a location that is seen in a screenshot from a pornographic video uploaded to the internet… and they believe it’s a Penn State classroom.

Reddit users debate on it being a classroom at Penn State and if so, which building it could be in.

Photo: Reddit

Photo: Reddit

WTAJ has reached out to Penn State to ask if it’s possible it was a Penn State classroom, if there’s an investigation, or if they can tell us anything on the matter. Penn State replied with the following: