Pornographic video possibly filmed in Penn State classroom

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Over the past few days, Reddit users have noticed something they think is very familiar about a location that is seen in a screenshot from a pornographic video uploaded to the internet… and they believe it’s a Penn State classroom.
Reddit users debate on it being a classroom at Penn State and if so, which building it could be in.
WTAJ has reached out to Penn State to ask if it’s possible it was a Penn State classroom, if there’s an investigation, or if they can tell us anything on the matter. Penn State replied with the following:
If in fact the screen captures we have been provided are accurate, Penn State was obviously not aware of the use of its classroom in this manner, and the film was clearly made without any official permission. With safety in mind, we have shared these images with University Police, who will attempt to determine if there is any criminal activity related to this film – such as nonconsensual acts or the involvement of a minor.Lisa M. Powers – Senior Director, News and Media Relations
It’s my understanding from media sources that the film has been removed from the online site.