Polling stations temporarily relocated in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Some polling places in Blair County have been relocated temporarily, according to the Blair County board of elections.

Signs will be posted at the old locations to direct voters to the new location.

The list of new locations can be found below:

Altoona 2-2

From: The ARC of Blair County

To: Fire Hall #3 530 Crawford Avenue, Altoona

Altoona 4-1

From: Altoona Area High School Auditorium

To: Center City Church, 801 Pleasant Valley Blvd, Altoona

Altoona 6-4

From: Jaggard United Methodist Church

To: Altoona Bible Church 3017 Union Avenue

Altoona 8-2

From: The ARC of Blair County

To: Transformation Church – 1001 South 1st Street, Altoona

Altoona 14-1

From: Woodrow Wilsons Gardens

To: Altoona Bible Church, 3017 Union Avenue, Altoona

Freedom Twp 1

From: Blue Knob Airport

To: Freedom Vol. Fire Hall, 139 Municipal St, East Freedom

Hollidaysburg Ward 5

From: The Lutheran Home at Hollidaysburg

To: St. Mary Church Social Hall, 312 Clark Street, Hollidaysburg

Hollidaysburg Ward 7

From: Blair Regional YMCA (if the Y has day care)

To: Hollidaysburg Area Public Library, 1 Furnace Street, Hollidaysburg

North Woodbury Township

From: Homewood Nursing Home

To: Valley Rural Electric Co-Op, 2585 Cove Mountain Road, Martinsburg

Tyrone Ward 5

From: Epworth Manor

To: Church of the Good Shepherd, 1650 Clay Avenue, Tyrone

The board of elections is recommending that all voters wear a mask when inside the voting room ad to bring their own blue or black pen to mark their ballots.