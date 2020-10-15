Polling stations temporarily relocated in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Some polling places in Blair County have been relocated temporarily, according to the Blair County board of elections.
Signs will be posted at the old locations to direct voters to the new location.
The list of new locations can be found below:
Altoona 2-2
From: The ARC of Blair County
To: Fire Hall #3 530 Crawford Avenue, Altoona
Altoona 4-1
From: Altoona Area High School Auditorium
To: Center City Church, 801 Pleasant Valley Blvd, Altoona
Altoona 6-4
From: Jaggard United Methodist Church
To: Altoona Bible Church 3017 Union Avenue
Altoona 8-2
From: The ARC of Blair County
To: Transformation Church – 1001 South 1st Street, Altoona
Altoona 14-1
From: Woodrow Wilsons Gardens
To: Altoona Bible Church, 3017 Union Avenue, Altoona
Freedom Twp 1
From: Blue Knob Airport
To: Freedom Vol. Fire Hall, 139 Municipal St, East Freedom
Hollidaysburg Ward 5
From: The Lutheran Home at Hollidaysburg
To: St. Mary Church Social Hall, 312 Clark Street, Hollidaysburg
Hollidaysburg Ward 7
From: Blair Regional YMCA (if the Y has day care)
To: Hollidaysburg Area Public Library, 1 Furnace Street, Hollidaysburg
North Woodbury Township
From: Homewood Nursing Home
To: Valley Rural Electric Co-Op, 2585 Cove Mountain Road, Martinsburg
Tyrone Ward 5
From: Epworth Manor
To: Church of the Good Shepherd, 1650 Clay Avenue, Tyrone
The board of elections is recommending that all voters wear a mask when inside the voting room ad to bring their own blue or black pen to mark their ballots.