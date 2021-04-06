Police: Woman wears hard hat, holds crockpot lid as shield in Clearfield Dollar General

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two people face charges in Clearfield County after state police were called to a Dollar General in Chester Hill Borough for a report of a woman wearing a hard hat, holding a crockpot lid as a shield and carrying a bathroom scale.

Tiffany Kerfoot, 25, of Philipsburg, was under the influence of drugs and said people were chasing her and trying to hurt her, according to state police in Clearfield.

She also told state police she just saw a murder at 214 Rowland Street where she lives with her boyfriend, 26-year-old Nicholas Rowles. When troopers went to investigate, Rowles told them there was no murder and that Kerfoot has a drug problem.



As state police were walking out, a trooper spotted a glass marijuana pipe in the middle of the living room floor. Rowles is now charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and Kerfoot, who was taken to a hospital, was cited for public drunkenness.