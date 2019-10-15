Police: Woman to face charges in slayings of 2 kids, man

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia police say a woman will face charges in the shooting deaths of her two young daughters and their father assuming she recovers from a gunshot they believe was self-inflicted.

Officers found a 38-year-old man dead at the Tacony home Monday night. A 4-year-old girl and a 10-month-old girl died soon after arrival at a hospital. The 28-year-old woman was critically wounded by what police said was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Homicide Capt. Jason Smith said Tuesday that she had purchased the gun the day before, and on the way to the hospital, she “admitted to shooting everyone and demanded not to be resuscitated.”

Smith said there had been “domestic discord” involving child support payments. He said her prognosis is good and she will face murder, child endangerment, and weapon charges.