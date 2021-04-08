Police: Woman beaten with beer bottle at Altoona bar by future in-law

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona woman faces a felony assault charge after police say she used beer bottles to attack another woman at a city bar.

It all started at The Cantina, situated at the corner of Seventh Avenue and Fourth Street, on Wednesday at just before 10 p.m. as 29-year-old Ashley Ketner, , along with her fiancé and her mother, were asked to leave, according to charges filed by Altoona police.

The party had been sitting at a table next to another group that included a relative of Ketner’s fiancé, but after making disparaging comments about the relative and calling her names, the bartender asked Ketner’s group to leave.

By then, the other party had already moved to another table across the bar, but in order to leave, Ketner and her party had to walk past them.

As they were leaving, an argument broke out and escalated quickly with Ketner throwing a glass beer bottle that hit the woman they had been talking about in the face. One witness described it to police as a “baseball throw,” Altoona police Patrolman Nathan Patterson wrote in the charges.

That caused a minor altercation involving everyone in both parties that ended with Ketner repeatedly hitting the other woman on the back of the head with a beer bottle until it shattered.

Police said the woman was struck on the head about three times before the bottle broke and she ultimately needed five staples to her head and her cheek had to be stitched on both the inside and outside.

Ketner was arraigned Thursday on felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor charges of recklessly endangering another person and simple assault.

She posted 10 percent of $25,00 bail and is scheduled to appear at Central Court for a preliminary hearing on April 14.