Police warn of check scams in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police in Lawrence Township are warning the community about a mail/check scam going through Clearfield County.

A resident told police several checks were mailed to his house in the amount of $3,500 each from “Peoples Bank of Commerce and Copeland Sand and Gravel Inc.” In order to get the money, the company told the resident they have to disclose personal information, according to police.

Lawrence Township police confirmed through the bank that this is a closed account. They are reminding residents not to give out their personal information to agencies that they do not use.

