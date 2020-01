ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ ) – The Altoona Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects in these surveillance videos.

Suspects pictured are involved in the ongoing graffiti vandalism investigation in which over 50 properties within the city were damaged.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspects is asked to contact Detective Tardive at 814-949-2524 or send a private message to this page. Thank you