BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) —State police in Hollidaysburg continue to investigate who entered several vehicles in Frankstown Township.

It happened in the area of Sylvan Heights Drive and Oak Street and according to state police, five unlocked vehicles had their contents rummaged through on Jan. 19 around 2:30 a.m.

State police ask that anyone with information about this crime should call (814) 696-6100.