SOMERSET, PA. (WTAJ) — State Police conducted a traffic stop on August 14 for an obscured license plate and soon found drugs and paraphernalia.

The stop happened on SR-219, .2 miles from the Somerset exit. After pulling over 38-year-old Eric Thompson, the trooper(s) found unnamed drugs in his possession.

Thompson was arraigned and then place in the Somerset County Jail on drug charges and a Stae Parole Detainer.