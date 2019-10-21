Breaking News
Officials: Nancy Giles’ death ruled homicide

Police: Traffic stop finds shotgun, drugs

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police reported the arrest of a West Decatur man after finding meth and a shotgun during a traffic stop.

Joseph Winter, 40, was pulled over for having dark tinted windows when police learned he was wanted by Centre County Probation. Police searched the vehicle and found a loaded Ruger M77 rifle and roughly 7 grams of crystal meth and related paraphernalia.

Winter was placed in the Centre County Correctional Facility on the probation warrant.

Police say drug and concealed weapon charges were filed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss