Police: Traffic stop finds shotgun, drugs

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police reported the arrest of a West Decatur man after finding meth and a shotgun during a traffic stop.

Joseph Winter, 40, was pulled over for having dark tinted windows when police learned he was wanted by Centre County Probation. Police searched the vehicle and found a loaded Ruger M77 rifle and roughly 7 grams of crystal meth and related paraphernalia.

Winter was placed in the Centre County Correctional Facility on the probation warrant.

Police say drug and concealed weapon charges were filed.