Police: Thousands of gallons of water lost by hydrants being opened

BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are investigating opened fire hydrants through Bedford Township and Bedford Borough.

Police report they have several suspects that they believe have been opening fire hydrants in the area.

The water lost is roughly 246,900 gallons with a value of $3,210.

Police are asking anyone that has had damage to their homes and/or property to call the State Police at 814-623-6133 or the Bedford Borough Police at 814-623-1105.

State Police report they will be charging numerous people as well as several juveniles.