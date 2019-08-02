Police: Teens charged with shooting and robbery

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two Johnstown teens are facing charges after police say they shot a car and robbed an area resident.

Police say they were on a traffic stop around 2 a.m Thursday morning when a woman reported her car was shot at the intersection of Fairfield Avenu and D Street.

Officers found 3 shell casings at the scene.

Police then got a report of an armed robbery nearby with matching descriptions of the suspects.

18-year-old Brandon Mays and a minor came back to the car scene and were taken into custody with the stolen cash on them.

The minor is accused of the shooting.

Both are in the Cambria County Jail for the robbery charges.